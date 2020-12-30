Utah COVID report: 21 deaths, 2,614 new cases in past 24 hours; 484 hospitalized

UTAH, Dec. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 21 newly documented COVID-19 deaths and 2,614 more lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

That brings the number of known cases in Utah to 271,940. Those currently hospitalized stand at 484, and the total hospitalized since the beginning of the outbreak are 10,873.

The cumulative death told now stands at 1,256. Those whose deaths were documented in the past day were:

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccine doses administered in Utah now number 23,970.

Lab tests administered in the state now number 1,714,591, an increase of 9,139 since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,033 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 25%.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah