Utah COVID update: 11 more deaths, 2,701 new cases in 24 hours; 522 now hospitalized

UTAH, Nov. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 2,701 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, and 11 more Utahns dead from the virus.

The new positive cases bring the state’s cumulative positive cases to 182,121. Deaths now stand at 808.

Those who died were:

A Box Elder County man between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Davis County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalization status unknown

A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Duchesne County man, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Morgan County man, older than 85, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized at time of death

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized at time of death

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Wasatch County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

COVID tests performed number 1,367,935, a 15,528 increase since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,284 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 23%

Hospitalizations since the beginning of the outbreak number 7,702.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.