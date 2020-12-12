Utah COVID update: 13 deaths, 3,692 cases confirmed in past 24 hours

UTAH, Dec. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported 13 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and an increase of 3,692 positive cases.

The number of positive cases may be artificially high, the UDoH statement said, because of a server temporarily down for service.

“After an analysis of the data during the time in which our server was down Thursday evening into early Friday morning, approximately 1,100 cases would have likely been reported on yesterday’s case counts. These cases are reflected in today’s totals.”

Utah’s lab-confirmed positive coronavirus cases now stand at 231,821. positive cases today. Total people hospitalized with COVID-19 number 9,351, with 544 currently hospitalized at present.

Total COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the outbreak number 1,038. Those whose deaths were reported in the past day were:

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Garfield County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Uintah County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

COVID-19 tests administered since the beginning number 1,565,554. Of those, 14,616 people tested were tested in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,706 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 25.8%.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.