Utah COVID update: 14 more deaths, 3,395 new cases in past 24 hours; 551 hospitalized

UTAH, Nov. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday announced 14 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,395 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

In addition, hospitalizations reached 551.

Cumulative coronavirus deaths in Utah total 787. The Utahns whose deaths were reported in the past day were:

An Emery County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

Three Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Sevier County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized at time of death

A Utah County man, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Wasatch county man between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Washington County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Weber County man, older than 85, a resident, long-term care facility

The addition of 3,395 positive cases brings Utah’s cumulative total to 173,979.

Tests performed number 1,315,034. Of those 16,270 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,229 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 23.7%.

Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 7,458.551.

To see the numbers broken down by area of the state, see the chart below: