Utah COVID update: 14 more deaths, 3,674 new cases in past day; 603 patients hospitalized

UTAH, Dec. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,674 new lab-confirmed cases in the last 24 hours. 603 patients are currently hospitalized.

That brings Utah’s total coronavirus deaths to 939, its total positive cases to 212,844, and it’s cumulative hospitalizations to 8,765.

Those whose deaths were reported in the past day were:

Two Salt Lake County women between age 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, 65 to 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Utah County man between 45 and 64, a resident of a long-term care facility

Three Utah County women, ages 65 to 84, residents of long-term care facilities

A Utah County woman, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Utah County man, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Washington County woman, 65 to 84, hospitalized

A Weber County woman, 65 to 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

COVID-19 tests administered since the beginning number 1,485,811. Of those, 14,838 were given in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,958 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 25.5%.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.