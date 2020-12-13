Utah COVID update: 17 deaths, 2,083 cases confirmed in past 24 hours

UTAH, Dec. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and an increase of 2,083 positive cases.

Utah’s lab-confirmed positive coronavirus cases now stand at 233,904. Total people that have been hospitalized with COVID-19 number 9,421, with 548 hospitalized at present.

Total COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the outbreak number 1,055. Those whose deaths were reported in the past day were:

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Morgan County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

COVID-19 tests administered since the beginning number 1,575,222. Of those, 9,668 people tested were tested in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,633 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 24.6%.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah