Utah COVID update: 23 deaths, 2,333 new cases in reported Tuesday; 579 hospitalized

UTAH, Dec. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 23 deaths and 2,333 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Patients hospitalized now number 579.

Utah’s total deaths now stand at 972, and cumulative cases number 219,971.

Total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic number 9,003.

Those reported today to have passed away are:

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County woman, 65 to 84, a long-term care facility resident

Four Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

Four Salt Lake County women, older than 85, hospitalized at time of death

A San Juan County woman, 44 to 65, hospitalized

A Sanpete County man, 65 to 84, hospitalized

A Sevier County man, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Utah County woman, between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

Two Utah County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Washington County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County woman, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

COVID-19 lab tests administered stand at 1,512,808, an increase of 9,906 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,101 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 27%.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.