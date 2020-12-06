Utah COVID update: 2,563 new cases in past day; 595 patients hospitalized

UTAH, Dec. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported 2,563 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours with 595 patients currently hospitalized.

Utah’s total coronavirus deaths remain at 939, with no new deaths in the past 24 hours. The state’s total positive cases are 215,407, and it’s cumulative hospitalizations are 8,822.

COVID-19 tests administered since the beginning number 1,495,351. Of those, 9,540 were given in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,077 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 26.6%.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.