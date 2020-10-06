Utah COVID update: 6 more deaths, 716 new cases

UTAH, Oct. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported six more COVID-19 deaths and 716 new lab confirmed cases than yesterday.

The Utahns who died were:

A Salt Lake County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

Two Salt Lake County men between ages 65 and 84, residents of long-term care facilities

A Salt Lake County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85 and a resident of a long-term care facility

A Davis County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

Utah’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 488. The addition of 716 new positive cases brings Utah’s total 79,439.

Total tests performed stand at 875,601, with 9,421 people tested in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,035 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 13.8%.

Currently, there are 208 people hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 4,058.

Coronavirus patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 58,534. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.