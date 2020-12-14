Utah COVID update: 7 deaths, 1,968 cases confirmed in past 24 hours

UTAH, Dec. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported seven more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and an increase of 1,968 positive cases.

Utah’s lab-confirmed positive coronavirus cases now stand at 235,872. Total people that have been hospitalized with COVID-19 number 9,486, with 572 hospitalized at present.

Total COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the outbreak number 1,062. Those whose deaths were reported in the past day were of:

A male, between 45-64, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Wasatch County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

COVID-19 tests administered since the beginning number 1,580,843. Of those, 5,621 people tested were tested in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,598 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 24.07%.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.