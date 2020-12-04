Utah COVID update: 8 more deaths, 3,005 new cases in 24 hours; 587 now hospitalized

UTAH, Dec. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported eight more COVID-19 deaths and 3,005 more lab-confirmed cases reported in the past 24 hours. Patients now hospitalized now number 587.

Total Utah coronavirus deaths now stand at 925, and cumulative cases number 209,170. Positives cases since the beginning total 209,170.

In addition, 1,470,973 COVID-19 tests have been performed, 16,129 of them in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,728 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 25.2%.

The Utahns who died were:

Three females:

Older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized

Between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized

Five males:

Older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

Older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized

Between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized

Between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.