Utah crews on scene of 3 new wildfires

UTAH, July 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah crews are on the scene of three new wildfire starts Thursday afternoon.

“Resources from multiple agencies responding to the #BakerFire in Millard County,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 4:45 p.m. “Located south of Kanosh, east of I-15 near mile marker 143. Estimated at 200 acres and spreading rapidly. Erratic winds are pushing the fire to the north.”

A follow-up tweet said one air attack, four SEATS (single engine air tankers), multiple engines and a hand crew are working to suppress the Baker Fire.

An earlier tweet said firefighters are also on the scene of the Highway 138 Fire east of Grantsville estimated at 10 acres, and the Sandbar Fire north of Stockton estimated at four acres. Forward progression has been stopped on both fires.

The cause of all three fires is under investigation.

