Utah DABC warns Wednesday is the busiest day of year in wine, liquor stores

UTAH, Nov. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is reminding Utahns to do their wine and liquor shopping before Wednesday.

“REMEMBER… the day before Thanksgiving is the busiest day of the year in DABC stores,” said a tweet from the DABC. “Do your shopping before Wednesday and avoid the crowds. COVID social distancing may lead to longer lines outside liquor and wine stores. Plan ahead, avoid the crowds. Stay safe!”

Stores are closed on Thanksgiving, the tweet added.

For a list of Utah wine and liquor stores, click here.