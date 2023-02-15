Utah DABS to open first temporary liquor store in Salt Palace during NBA All-Star events

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services has announced it will open its first-ever temporary liquor store as visitors arrive for the NBA All-Star 2023 events.

The temporary store will be located in the Salt Palace Convention Center, and will open at 11 a.m. Thursday.

“The temporary store is our innovative approach to preparing for the influx of visitors to downtown Salt Lake City,” DABS Director Tiffany Clason said in a released statement.

“The store provides convenient walking distance for people attending events in the area while easing congestion and improving safety around the existing downtown liquor store.”

The store will feature products made by Utah distillers, brewers, cider and wine makers so visitors can sample local, craft-made items, Clason said in a prepared statement.

The store will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. this Thursday through Saturday only. It will be located on the east side of the Salt Palace, with entry through the Utah visitor’s center at 90 S. West Temple St.