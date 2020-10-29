Utah daily COVID-19 update: 10 more deaths, 1,837 new cases, record 317 hospitalized in past 24 hours

UTAH, Oct. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,837 new cases, and a record 317 people hospitalized in the past 24 hours.

The 10 Utah who died in the past 24 hours, matching the number of those who died in the previous 24 hours, were:

A Beaver County woman between ages 65 and 84, not hospitalized at time of death

An Emery County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized at time of death

A Juab County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Piute County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized at time of death

Two Salt Lake County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Utah County woman, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Washington County man, older than 85, not hospitalized at time of death

The total number of documented Utah COVID-19 deaths is 598.

New lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours number 1,837, bringing the cumulative total to 110,640 positive cases.

Tests performed in the past 24 hours number 11,232, bringing the Utah total during the pandemic to 1,063,291 tests.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,578 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 18.1%, a new high. The previous high all time, on Wednesday, was 17.9%.

Currently, a record-breaking 317 people are hospitalized with coronavirus in Utah. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 5,391.

The Utah Department of Health has stopped sharing the number of patients classified as recovered.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.