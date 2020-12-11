Utah daily COVID update: 9 deaths, 2,183 new cases in past 24 hours; state says numbers may be artificially low

UTAH, Dec. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported nine more deaths and 2,183 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, but noted the numbers may be artificially low due to system maintenance.

“UDOH performed server maintenance last night to improve the speed of our data system,” the department’s statement says. “Test results that were reported during the maintenance period will be reflected on tomorrow’s report.”

With nine more deaths, Utah’s cumulative total stands at 1,025. Total lab-confirmed cases stand at 228,129. Hospitalizations since the beginning number 9,269, with 568 coronavirus patients currently hospitalized.

The Utahns reported dead from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours were:

A Salt Lake County man, 45 to 64, not hospitalized at the time of death

Two Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, long-term care facility residents

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

A Sevier County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Uintah County woman between ages 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A total of 1,550,938 tests have been administered, 11,335 of them in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,702 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 26.0%.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state: