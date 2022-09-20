Utah Debate Commission poll shows Sen. Mike Lee leading challenger Evan McMullin by 11 points

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — New polling for the Utah Debate Commission shows Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, with an 11-point lead over independent challenger Evan McMullin.

The Lighthouse Research and Development poll asked roughly 500 Utah voters this month which U.S. Senate and House candidates they would vote for if the election were held today.

Lee received 48.1% of the vote in the Senate poll, while McMullin had 37.3%, the Utah Debate Commission announced Monday. The Senate and House district polls all have a 4.3% margin of error, according to the debate commission.

Lee, who first took office in January 2011, is seeking a third term in the Senate.

McMullin, who ran as an independent candidate for president against Donald Trump in 2016, has high-profile support across party lines in his bid to unseat the pro-Trump incumbent.

Lee and McMullin are scheduled to debate Oct. 17 at Utah Valley University — the last of the Utah Debate Commission’s five debates.

A pair of third-party candidates were invited Monday to participate in the U.S. House debates in Districts 2 and 4 after receiving at least 10% of the vote in the Utah Debate Commission polling, taking into account the margin of error.

Constitution candidate Cassie Easley was invited to join incumbent Rep. Chis Stewart, R-Utah, and Democrat Nick Mitchell in the District 2 debate Oct. 14 at Southern Utah University.

Stewart, who has represented District 2 since January 2013, received 50.2% of the vote, followed by Mitchell (30.9%) and Easley (5.7%), according to the debate commission.

In District 4, United Utah candidate January Walker received an invitation to join incumbent Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, and Democrat Darlene McDonald for the Oct. 12 debate at the University of Utah.

Polling for the Utah Debate Commission shows Owens with 57.1% of the vote and a large lead over challengers McDonald (30.4%) and Walker (6.2%).

In District 3, incumbent Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, holds a 51.4% to 26.8% lead over Democrat Glenn Wright. Curtis and Wright are scheduled to kick off the debate schedule Oct. 6 at Brigham Young University.

In District 1, incumbent Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, received 61.7% of the vote in the debate commission poll, while Democrat Rick Jones had 32.2%. Moore and Jones have been invited to debate Oct. 10 at Weber State University.