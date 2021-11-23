Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control warns of long lines, product shortages

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is warning that lines may be long this holiday season.

In addition, there may be shortages of some products. For a list of products that are in short supply, click here.

In addition, the DABC is reminding Utahns that Thanksgiving week will be a busy one and state run liquor and wine stores are closed Thursday.

“Thanksgiving will be here before we know it! Plan ahead to avoid the lines. Happy Thanksgiving!” said a tweet from the DABC.

Utahns are being advised to shop during the daytimes when stores will be less busy.

To find the store nearest you, click here.