Utah Department of Corrections cancels prison visits, volunteering for at least two weeks

UTAH, March 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Corrections is temporarily suspending all visiting and volunteering to correctional facilities for at least two weeks, it was announced Thursday.

“Based on the most recent recommendations from the CDC and the Utah Coronavirus Task Force to take preventative steps to inhibit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), we are temporarily suspending all visiting and volunteering to our correctional facilities,” said a press release from the UDC on Thursday.

Facilities affected include Utah State Prison in Draper and the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison.

“Our department will reevaluate this suspension in two weeks,” the news release said. “We will provide an update through our website and social media at that time. Volunteers, family and friends play a critical role in an offender’s rehabilitation process, and we will continue to keep you updated over the next few weeks on when those opportunities will be available again.”

Incarcerated individuals have been notified that visiting is suspended, and officials are encouraging them to continue utilizing the phone calls and mail, the news release said.

Attorneys will be permitted to meet with offenders, but only through barrier visits at this time.

Tours and public awareness panels also have been suspended for the time being.