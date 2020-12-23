Utah Department of Corrections reports 11th inmate death due to COVID-19

UTAH, Dec. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Corrections is reporting an 11th death of a COVID-19 positive individual, officials said.

The inmate was 86 years old and was pronounced dead at the department’s infirmary in Draper on Sunday, said a Facebook post from the Utah DOC.

The family of the inmate has been notified.

As of Dec. 21, there were 964 active cases of COVID-19 between the Utah State Prison in Draper, Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison, and state inmates housed at a county jail. Outbreaks are currently present in the following areas: Oquirrh 4, Oquirrh 3, Oquirrh 2, Oquirrh 1, Uinta 4, Uinta 3, Ironwood, Henry; Dogwood, Aspen, Cedar and Boulder; Fir and Gale, the post said.

A total of 1,578 inmates have been medically designated as recovered.

“Both USP and CUCF are operating on a modified lockdown, meaning that out-of-cell time may be greatly limited in areas most impacted by the outbreaks,” the post said. “The department continues to collaborate closely with state and local health officials on movement and testing, which includes separating negative cases from positive cases.”

For a full update on coronavirus within the facilities click here.