Utah Department of Corrections reports 12th inmate death due to COVID-19

UTAH, Dec. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Corrections has reported a 12th death of a COVID-19 positive individual, officials said.

The individual was 72 years old and was pronounced dead at a hospital late Wednesday night, said a news release from the Utah DOC.

The family of the incarcerated individual has been notified.

Before being hospitalized, the individual was housed at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison, the news release said.

As of Dec. 22, there are 1,065 active cases of COVID-19 between the Utah State Prison in Draper, Central Utah Correctional Facility, and state inmates housed at a county jail.

Outbreaks are currently present in the following areas: Oquirrh 4, Oquirrh 3, Oquirrh 2, Oquirrh 1, Uinta 4, Uinta 3, Uinta 2, Ironwood, Henry; Dogwood, Aspen, Cedar and Boulder; Fir and Gale.

A total of 1,578 incarcerated individuals have been medically designated as recovered, the news release said.

Both facilities are operating on a modified lockdown, meaning that out-of-cell time may be greatly limited in areas most impacted by the outbreaks, the news release said.

“The department continues to collaborate closely with state and local health officials on movement and testing, which includes separating negative cases from positive cases,” the news release added.

