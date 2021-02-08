Utah Department of Health announces free COVID-19 testing locations for this week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has announced its free COVID-19 testing locations for this week.

A news release said: “UDOH continues to offer free rapid antigen testing at many locations throughout the state of Utah. Sites are chosen each week based on high positivity rates, fewer tests conducted, untreated wastewater sampling, and other surveillance data. Some locations will be drive-through and others will be conducted in buildings. Everyone is encouraged to wear masks and social distance while waiting in lines.”

Children 5 and older can get tested at these free testing clinics, even if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19.

“Anyone who has any symptoms, even mild ones, should come and get tested,” the news release said. “If you were in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 while they were infectious, you should quarantine and get tested. Wait seven days after the time you were around the infected person to come and get tested. This lets enough of the virus build up in your body to be detected by the tests.”

UDOH asks that individuals register online. If you do not register online or can’t register online, you will be able to register at the site but it will take longer for you to be tested. Identification may be required.

These testing clinics are designed to more quickly identify people who are currently infectious with COVID-19, including those who may not even know they are infected because they don’t have symptoms.

“Rapid antigen tests are less sensitive than PCR tests,” the news release said. “This means PCR tests are better than antigen tests at detecting the virus, particularly when a person has small amounts of virus in their body. If an individual has symptoms and tests negative on the rapid antigen test or an individual doesn’t have symptoms and tests positive on the rapid antigen test, they will be referred for a follow up, confirmation PCR test.”

Locations selected for testing this week can be found here.