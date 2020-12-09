Utah Department of Health issues new public health order

UTAH, Dec. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health issued a new public health order late Tuesday afternoon.

The entire nine-page order is available here.

The order includes the following directives:

Mask wearing:

Regardless of a county’s transmission index designation, an individual shall wear a face mask and maintain at least six feet of physical distance from any individual from a separate household while in an indoor public setting, and wear a face mask while outdoors and within six feet of any individual from a separate household.

Events:

Regardless of a county’s transmission index designation, an event host of a social gathering shall complete and implement the Event Management Template provided by the department and each individual attending the social gathering must wear a face mask.

Conspicuous signage must be posted at the social gathering that lists COVID-19 symptoms, asks individuals experiencing symptoms to stay home, and provides notice of face mask and physical distancing requirements.

In addition, an event host of a social gathering in a county designated as a high or moderate transmission area shall require at least six feet of physical distance between individuals from separate households who attend the social gathering.

Businesses:

Regardless of a county’s transmission area designation, businesses shall require each employee and contractor to wear a face mask while at work.

Conspicuous signage must be posted at the business that lists COVID-19 symptoms, asks individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to stay home, and provides notice of face mask and physical distancing requirements.

In a county designated as a high transmission area, a business, including a restaurant or bar, shall require each patron to maintain at least six feet of physical distance from any patron from a separate party. An on-premise licensee of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control shall not sell, offer to sell, or furnish liquor or beer after 10 p.m.

In a county designated as a moderate transmission area, a restaurant shall require at least six feet of physical distance between each party in a waiting area and a bar shall limit occupancy to 75% of legal capacity.

High school athletics and extracurricular social gatherings

High schools must verify that each participant received a COVID-19 test within the 14 days immediately prior to the athletic or extracurricular activity. Immediately prior to participating in the athletic or extracurricular activity, each participant must confirm that they have completed quarantine and are not experiencing any symptom of COVID-19.

Higher education establishments:

College and university students must be tested for COVID-19 at least once every 14 days.