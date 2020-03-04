Utah Department of Health sets up information line for coronavirus questions

UTAH, March 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has set up an information line for questions about the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
“If you’re worried about whether you may have #COVID19, please call our Utah Coronavirus Information Line at 1-800-456-7707,” said a tweet from UDOH Tuesday afternoon.
The Salt Lake County Health Department on Sunday offered residents advice on how to prepare for COVID-19.
A Facebook post from the department says:
10 Things You Can Do NOW to Prepare for COVID-19
Treat your immune system well:
1. Get appropriate sleep.
2. Eat nutritiously and drink plenty of fluids.
3. Stay physically active.
4. Manage stress.
Take actions that help prevent the spread of all illnesses:
5. Stay home if you are ill and avoid close contact with ill people.
6. Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly: scrub with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
7. Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the inside of your elbow; do not cough or sneeze into your hands.
8. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a bleach-based cleaning product.
9. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.
10. Avoid sharing food or personal items.
Dr. Angela Dunn, state epidemiologist, who is leading the public health response to COVID-19, said at a press conference at the Utah State Capitol Monday that the focus of UDOH at this time is identifying any person in the state who could possibly have the COVID-19 virus.
She said the state has tested 17 Utahns for COVID-19; there have been 15 negative tests, and two results are pending. Those final two results should come back in the next day or two, she said.
Dunn says there are approximately 65 people who are being actively monitored, who are deemed to be at risk of contracting the virus. These are mostly travelers that have returned from mainland China. All of these individuals are maintaining quarantine in their own homes in case they do test positive for COVID-19.
For more information from Salt Lake County Health Department on COVID-19 click here.