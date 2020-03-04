Utah Department of Health sets up information line for coronavirus questions

UTAH, March 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has set up an information line for questions about the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

“If you’re worried about whether you may have #COVID19, please call our Utah Coronavirus Information Line at 1-800-456-7707,” said a tweet from UDOH Tuesday afternoon.

The Salt Lake County Health Department on Sunday offered residents advice on how to prepare for COVID-19.

A Facebook post from the department says:

10 Things You Can Do NOW to Prepare for COVID-19

Treat your immune system well:

1. Get appropriate sleep.

2. Eat nutritiously and drink plenty of fluids.

3. Stay physically active.

4. Manage stress.