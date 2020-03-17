Utah Department of Public Safety encourages Utahns to use online, mail-in services

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — As part of the statewide efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus, the Utah Department of Public Safety is encouraging Utahns to utilize the many online and mail-in services that the department provides.

A news release Tuesday said online services available from DPS include the following:

Driver license and ID card renewals

Accident reports from the Utah Highway Patrol

Concealed firearm permit and instructor certification renewal

Request driving records

Update your address with Driver License Division

Print Driver License Division handbooks

Many of the services DPS’ Bureau of Criminal Identification provides can be accomplished through the mail, the news release said. These include Bail Enforcement applications, initial Concealed Firearm Permit application, initial Concealed Firearm Permit Instructor application, Criminal History (Right of Access) request, Employment Background Checks, Expungement application, GRAMA requests, and Private Investigator License applications. All of the forms can be found on BCI’s website here.

The Driver License Division Call Center is available to answer questions regarding Driver License services and can be reached at 801-965-4437 or toll free at 888-353-4224.

“The Utah Department of Public Safety and its employees remain committed to Keeping Utah Safe,” the news release said. “With regard to COVID-19, we are closely monitoring the CDC and are in constant contact with local health officials.”

Please click here for the latest information on COVID-19 in Utah.

Please click here for information on the divisions and services provided by the Utah Department of Public Safety.