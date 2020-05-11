Utah Department of Public Safety offers tips on firearm safety around children

UTAH, May 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Department of Public Safety is reminding firearm owners that it is their responsibility to ensure that guns in the home are always stored where they are inaccessible to children, at-risk persons or other unauthorized persons.

“Hiding a gun in a closet, drawer or similar location is not safe storage,” said a news release from the Utah DPS Monday morning. “Safe storage is employing precautions and multiple safeguards that provide an additional barrier against unauthorized use.”

The storage method chosen must provide an adequate level of protection to prevent unauthorized persons from accessing the firearms, the news release said.

“To prevent injury or death caused by improper storage of guns in a home where children are likely to be present, you should store all guns unloaded, lock them with a firearms safety device and store them in a locked container,” the news release said.

“As appropriate for your situation, store ammunition in a separate securely locked container.”

Key guidelines for safe storage include:

Unloaded firearms should be stored in a locked cabinet, safe, gun vault or storage case. The storage location should be inaccessible to children.

Gun locking devices render firearms inoperable and can be used in addition to locked storage. If firearms are disassembled, parts should be securely stored in separate locations.

As appropriate for your situation, ammunition should be stored in a locked location separate from firearms.

Thoroughly double check firearms to confirm that they are unloaded when you remove them from storage. Accidents could occur if a family member borrows a gun and returns it to storage while still loaded.

Guidelines for children:

Children and adolescents are naturally curious about firearms and, as a result, may be tempted to “play” with a firearm they find, the news release said. Make sure young people in your home are aware of and understand these safety guidelines:

Don’t go snooping, or allow other kids to go snooping, for guns in the house.

If you find a gun in your house, or anywhere else, STOP! Do not touch it or allow anyone else to. Leave the area and be sure to immediately tell an adult.

Even if a gun looks like a toy, don’t touch it. Some real guns look like toy guns, so don’t take a chance. Leave the area and immediately tell an adult.

For more gun safety tips from the Utah DPS click here.