Utah Department of Public Safety to hold DUI blitz through Sept. 6

UTAH, Aug. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Safety is hosting a Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign to deter, detect and remove impaired drivers from Utah’s roadways and encourage Utahns to choose a sober ride, officials said.

Law enforcement will be working extra shifts through Labor Day, targeting DUI drivers, said a statement from the DPS.

The enforcement period is running from Aug. 18 to Sept. 6, which is Labor Day.

Over 20 law enforcement agencies will be working 181 additional DUI shifts during this period, the statement said.

“We encourage Utahns to choose alternatives to driving impaired,” said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden. “This could mean designating a sober driver, calling a cab, a sober friend, or rideshare. Whatever it is, it’s a better choice than driving after using drugs or alcohol. Remember, no excuse, justification, or rationalization is worth your life or the lives of others — if you choose to drink, please don’t drive.”

For more information about impaired driving in Utah, click here.