Utah Department of Public Safety warns of economic impact payment scams

UTAH, April 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Safety is warning Utahns of scams related to the forthcoming economic impact payments.

“Watch for coronavirus-related scams,” said a tweet from Utah DPS. “Take extra care during this period. The IRS isn’t going to call you asking to verify or provide your financial information so you can get an economic impact payment or your refund faster.”

The IRS will also not ask that you pay a fee or confirm personal information before issuing a payment.

For more information visit the IRS website here.