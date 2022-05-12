Utah Dept. Health issues COVID-19 vaccine, booster reminder after Gov. Spencer Cox’s positive diagnosis

UTAH, May 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utahn Department of Health has issued a COVID-19 reminder that the virus is still circulating even through daily updates have ceased and most masks mandates have ended.

“With the announcement that Gov. Spencer Cox has tested positive for COVID-19, this is a good reminder that the disease is still circulating in our communities,” says the UDoH statement, issued after Gov. Spencer Cox’s Facebook announcement that he has the virus.

“Most people who are infected with COVID-19 have mild symptoms, especially if they are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations,” the Department of Health statement says. “The vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective, and provide protection against serious disease.

“Though almost 70% Utahns have received at least one dose of a vaccine, too many people have not finished their vaccine series and only 28% of Utahns have received a booster, meaning they do not have the best protection from COVID-19.”

The agency released the following guidelines:

If you feel sick

Stay home until you feel better. Get tested for COVID-19. You can use an at-home test or find testing locations at https://coronavirus.utah.gov/ utah-covid-19-testing- locations/.

If you were exposed to COVID-19

Visit our Protect Yourself page. Monitor for symptoms. Be cautious and wear a mask around others. Consider getting tested 5 days after you were exposed to COVID-19. If you’re not up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccinations, including having a booster dose if eligible for one, you should quarantine at home.

Vaccine and booster dose recommendations

If you’ve waited to get your booster dose, now is the time. Studies show that getting the recommended vaccines, even if you’ve had a COVID-19 infection before, offers the greatest protection against serious illness, hospitalization, and death. Vaccines are a safer and more consistent way to build immunity than getting infected.

People ages 5 and older are recommended to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines are safe and effective, and provide the greatest protection against serious illness.

If you are 5 to 17 years old, you can only get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine right now. If you are 12 to 17 years old, you can only get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for your booster dose right now.

If you are immunocompromised, you should get 3 primary doses, and, depending on your age, 2 booster doses. Learn more at https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/ vaccines/recommendations/ immuno.html.

If you are 50 or older, you can get a 2nd booster dose. Learn more at https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/ vaccines/booster-shot.html.

The CDC allows mixing-and-matching of COVID-19 vaccines to help provide greater flexibility and increased protection for people getting booster shots, the UDoH statement says. Most people can get a different type of booster vaccine than the type of vaccine they originally received, the statement says.

COVID-19 treatments

If you are at higher risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19, get tested for COVID-19 right away if you have symptoms. Older people and people of all ages with severe, long lasting (chronic) medical conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes, are at higher risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19.There are medicines to help prevent serious illness but they must be given within 5-10 days from when your symptoms start to work.

“Talk to your doctor, a pharmacist, or healthcare provider if you test positive for COVID-19 about which medicine will work best for you. You can also visit a Test to Treat pharmacy to get tested for COVID-19 and a prescription for an antiviral pill. There are many other infusion sites, clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies across the state which also have these medicines.”

Learn more at https://coronavirus.utah.gov/ treatments/.

Statement in Spanish

Below, the above statement is shared in Spanish:

Ante el anuncio de que el gobernador Spencer Cox ha salido positivo en la prueba del COVID-19, es un buen recordatorio de que la enfermedad sigue circulando en nuestras comunidades. La mayoría de las personas infectadas por el COVID-19 presentan síntomas leves, especialmente si están al día con sus vacunas contra el COVID-19. Las vacunas han demostrado ser seguras y eficaces, y proporcionan protección contra la enfermedad grave.

Aunque casi el 70% de los habitantes de Utah han recibido al menos una dosis de la vacuna, demasiadas personas no han terminado su serie de vacunas y sólo el 28% de los habitantes de Utah han recibido un refuerzo, lo que significa que no tienen la mejor protección contra el COVID-19.

Si se siente enfermo

Quédese en casa hasta que se sienta mejor. Hágase la prueba de COVID-19. Puede utilizar una prueba casera o encontrar sitios de prueba en https://coronavirus.utah.gov/ utah-covid-19-testing- locations/.

Si estuvo expuesto al COVID-19

Visite nuestra página Protéjase. Vigile los síntomas. Tenga cautela y use una mascarilla cerca de otras personas. Considere la posibilidad de hacerse la prueba 5 días después de haber estado expuesto al COVID-19. Si no está al día con sus vacunas contra el COVID-19, incluyendo la dosis de refuerzo si es elegible, debe estar en cuarentena en casa.

Recomendaciones de vacunas y dosis de refuerzo

Si ha esperado para recibir su dosis de refuerzo, ahora es el momento. Los estudios muestran que recibir las vacunas recomendadas, incluso si ha tenido una infección por el COVID-19 anteriormente, ofrece la mayor protección contra las enfermedades graves, la hospitalización y la muerte. Las vacunas son una forma más segura y consistente de crear inmunidad que ser infectado.

Se recomienda que las personas de 5 años o más se vacunen contra el COVID-19. Las vacunas son seguras y eficaces, y proporcionan la mayor protección contra las enfermedades graves.

Si tiene entre 5 y 17 años, sólo puede recibir la vacuna de Pfizer-BioNTech en este momento. Si tiene entre 12 y 17 años, sólo puede recibir la vacuna Pfizer-BioNTech para la dosis de refuerzo en este momento.

Si está inmunodeprimido, debe recibir 3 dosis primarias y, dependiendo de su edad, también debe recibir 2 dosis de refuerzo. Obtenga más información en https://espanol.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/ vaccines/recommendations/ immuno.html

Si tiene 50 años o más, puede recibir una segunda dosis de refuerzo. Obtenga más información en https://espanol.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/ vaccines/booster-shot.html

Los CDC permiten combinar las vacunas contra el COVID-19 para ayudar a proporcionar una mayor flexibilidad y una mayor protección a las personas que reciben las vacunas de refuerzo. La mayoría de las personas pueden recibir un tipo de vacuna de refuerzo diferente al tipo de vacuna que recibieron originalmente.

Tratamientos contra el COVID-19

Si tiene un mayor riesgo de ser hospitalizado por COVID-19, hágase la prueba de COVID-19 inmediatamente si tiene síntomas. Las personas mayores y las personas de todas las edades con afecciones médicas graves y duraderas (crónicas), como enfermedades cardíacas, pulmonares y diabetes, corren un mayor riesgo de ser hospitalizadas por el COVID-19. Existen medicamentos para ayudar a prevenir enfermedades graves, pero deben administrarse en un plazo de 5 a 10 días a partir del momento en que los síntomas comienzan a manifestarse.

Hable con su médico, un farmacéutico o un proveedor de atención médica si da positivo en la prueba de COVID-19 sobre qué medicamento será el más adecuado para usted. También puede acudir a una farmacia de Test to Treat (pruebas para tratar) para que le hagan la prueba del COVID-19 y le receten una pastilla antiviral. Hay muchos otros centros de infusión, clínicas, hospitales y farmacias en todo el estado que también tienen estos medicamentos.

Obtenga más información en https://coronavirus.utah.gov/ tratamientos-de-covid-19/