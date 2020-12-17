Utah Dept. of Corrections: 10th inmate dead from COVID-19

UTAH, Dec. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Corrections has announced the 10th COVID-19 death in its inmate population.

“The individual was 71 years old and was pronounced dead at the hospital late Tuesday night,” a statement from the Department says.

“Before being hospitalized, the individual was housed at the Central Utah Correctional Facility (CUCF) in Gunnison. The family of the incarcerated individual has been notified.”

The notice said that as of Wednesday, there were 1,193 active cases of COVID-19 between the Utah State Prison (USP) in Draper, CUCF, and state inmates housed at a county jail.

Outbreaks are currently present in the following inmate housing units: Oquirrh 1-5, Uintah 3 and 4, Promontory, Lone Peak, Wasatch (Dog-Block), Ironwood, Henry (Dogwood, Aspen, Cedar) and Boulder (Fir and Gale).

Inmates classified as recovered number, 1,006. Both USP and CUCF are being operated on a modified lockdown, meaning that out-of-cell time may be greatly limited in areas most impacted by the outbreaks.

To read full and ongoing updates about COVID cases in the prison system, click here.