Utah Dept. of Corrections officer facing enticing a minor charge

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Department of Corrections officer has been arrested on a felony enticing a minor charge.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Victor Smith, 55, is facing one charge of entice a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony.

On Nov. 2, Smith “within Utah County, used the internet and text messaging to solicit, seduce, lure, or entice an individual that Victor Smith believed to be a 13-year-old girl,” the statement said. Smith allegedly propositioned the girl in a sexual manner.

Smith holds a position of trust within the community as a certified peace officer and has access to sensitive information within his position, the statement said.

The suspect is being held without bail.

“I request that the defendant be held without bail until a detention hearing can be held because this is a felony and there is substantial evidence to support the charge and the defendant proposes a substantial danger to the community or is likely to flee the jurisdiction of the court if released on bail,” the statement said.