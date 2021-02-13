Utah Dept. of Corrections reports first COVID-19 outbreak at Timpanogos Facility

DRAPER, Utah, Feb. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Corrections has reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in the Timpanogos Facility since the beginning of the pandemic, it was announced recently.

On Tuesday, the Department stated on its website that several inmates at the female housing facility had reported symptoms of COVID-19 the day before.

“The individuals were promptly rapid tested and several tests came back positive. Timpanogos 1 and Timpanogos 2 are now on quarantine, and large-scale testing has been initiated,” the statement said.

As of Tuesday, there are 123 active cases of COVID-19 among the Utah State Prison in Draper, Central Utah Correctional Facility, and state inmates housed at a county jail.

Outbreaks are currently present in Timpanogos 2 and Elm.

The number of inmates who have been designated as recovered totals 2,922, according to the statement.

“Various areas at USP and CUCF are operating on a modified lockdown, meaning that out-of-cell time may be greatly limited in areas most impacted by the outbreaks,” the Department said.

Utah Department of Corrections is collaborating with state and local health officials on testing and movement, including separating the negative cases from those who test positive.

The entire February 10 Utah Department of Corrections update is shown below:

LATEST UPDATE:

February 10, 2021

The Utah Department of Corrections reported its first outbreak at the Timpanogos Facility in Draper. This is the first outbreak experienced in female housing since the outset of the pandemic.

Yesterday afternoon several incarcerated individuals at the Timpanogos Facility reported COVID-19 symptoms. The individuals were promptly rapid tested and several tests came back positive. Timpanogos 1 and Timpanogos 2 are now on quarantine and large-scale testing has been initiated.

As of February 10, there are 123 active cases of COVID-19 between the Utah State Prison in Draper, CUCF, and state inmates housed at a county jail. Outbreaks are currently present in the following areas: Timpanogos 2 and Elm.

2,922 incarcerated individuals have been medically designated as recovered.

Various areas at USP and CUCF are operating on a modified lockdown, meaning that out-of-cell time may be greatly limited in areas most impacted by the outbreaks.

The Department continues to collaborate closely with state and local health officials on movement and testing, which includes separating negative cases from positive cases.

Many things have to be considered when moving an incarcerated individual, including COVID-19 protocols.

We continue to work closely with state and local health officials, but our staff have to also consider other criteria for movement of an incarcerated individual including documented safety concerns, gang affiliations, ADA accommodations and other medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19.

The Department provides on-site medical care through the Clinical Services Bureau, which operates infirmaries at both the Utah State Prison and the Central Utah Correctional Facility. The infirmaries offer comprehensive, on-site medical care where medical staff can treat or stabilize inmates needing health care. Mental health services are also available to incarcerated individuals as needed.

The Bureau also contracts with outside hospitals and clinics for treatment of seriously ill inmates who cannot be properly cared for at an infirmary or require evaluation or care from a specialist.

Any incarcerated individual who exhibits symptoms outside the resources of our medical providers will receive care at a nearby hospital.

Our medical staff are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In areas of an outbreak our medical staff have an active presence on those units at least twice a day to check-in with incarcerated individuals.

Individuals who are already medically compromised (outside of COVID-19), have standardly had a greater medical presence and are actively monitored.

Any incarcerated individual that communicates any discomfort will be given access to medications required or any other treatment required.

There are also 3 active cases of COVID-19 at the Fortitude Treatment Center.

We truly appreciate the continued patience of family members while we work through this situation.

As a reminder, the only way to share an incarcerated individual’s medical information with a family member is through an Authorization to Formally Discuss Health Information Form. We’ve encouraged all incarcerated individuals to fill out this form through direct messaging, and will continue to promote that information.

We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.