Utah Dept. of Corrections updates numbers of COVID-19 inmate deaths

DRAPER, Utah, March 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner recently released examination results for several inmates who died while in the custody of the Utah Department of Corrections.

The Office of the Medical Examiner (OME) has determined five additional fatalities were COVID-19 related, a Department of Corrections statement says.

“The Office also stated that two previously reported COVID-19 related deaths were due to other, non-COVID factors,” the statement says.

The UDC is still awaiting the OME’s final report on two previously reported deaths.

“The UDC is updating its metrics accordingly. The number of COVID-related deaths now stands at 16 incarcerated individuals, housed either at the Utah State Prison in Draper or the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison,” it says, adding many of the 16 had other complicating comorbidities listed in the OME reports as contributing to their death.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families and friends who have lost an incarcerated loved one from this pandemic,” said Brian Nielson, executive director for the Utah Department of Corrections.

“Moving forward, UDC will continue to share written updates on deaths of individuals who were COVID-19 positive at the time of their passing or not considered recovered. However, the numbers will not be reflected in the public COVID-19 tracking sheet until the official cause has been determined by the OME,” the statement says.

In an effort to respect and maintain individual’s private medical information, UDC will not be releasing specific information on the additional deaths. However, all occurred between December 2020 and January 2021. Four inmates were between the ages of 65 and 84, and one inmate was between the age of 45 and 64. All were male.

UDC continues to work closely with the Utah Department of Health and local health officials on movement, testing and vaccinations. Approximately 184 individuals have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine between USP and the Gunnison Correctional Facility.

“Incarcerated individuals’ health remains our top priority as we continue to navigate through these difficult times,” Nielson said. “We are heartened to see a light on the horizon as more and more individuals receive the COVID-19 vaccination within our facilities and within the community.”