Utah Dept. of Health: 7.2k COVID-19 vaccine appointments being canceled

UTAH, Feb. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Approximately 7,200 people who do not meet eligibility requirements for the COVID-19 vaccine were allowed to make appointments due to an error in the registration system at Vaccinate.Utah.Gov, the Utah Department of Health said in a news release Saturday night.

“These appointments will be canceled over the next 24 hours, and email notifications will be sent to each person whose appointment has been canceled. Several hundred people, after learning of the error on social media, have already canceled appointments on their own,” the news release said.

UDoH is asking anyone who feels their appointment has been canceled in error to contact the local health department where they scheduled their appointment, or try scheduling their appointment again online.

“We apologize for this error and for any confusion it has caused. COVID-19 vaccine eligibility criteria can be found at coronavirus.utah/gov/vaccine,” UDoH said.

“We appreciate the enthusiasm Utah residents have exhibited for the COVID-19 vaccine, and we strongly encourage all Utahns to get vaccinated once they become eligible.”