Utah Dept. of Health reports 10,220 new COVID-19 cases in past day, 14 additional deaths

UTAH, Jan. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 10,220 new COVD-19 cases and 14 additional deaths.

Recorded Utah cases since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 726,216.

Of the new cases since Tuesday, 2,304 were in school children: 640 in children ages 5 through 10, 546 in children ages 11 through 13, and 1,118 cases in children ages 14 through 17.

The newly documented deaths were of:

A Davis County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized at time of death

An Iron County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalization status unknown

A Sanpete County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Tooele County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Three Utah County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Wasatch County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County man, older than 85, hospitalized

Vaccines

The Utah Department of Health reports 4,672,347 total vaccines administered, which is 12,704 more than Tuesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab Tests:

We will report 4,481,907 people tested. This is an increase of 25,170 people tested since yesterday.

We will report 8,236,366 total tests. This is an increase of 48,561 tests since yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 8,975 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 35.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 24.4%.

There are 608 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 28,742.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah