Utah Dept. of Health reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,423 new cases in past day

UTAH, Dec. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department on Health Wednesday reported 16 more documented COVID-19 deaths and 1,423 new cases since the last report, which was Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 240 were in school children: 126 in children ages 5 through 10, 46 children ages 11 through 13, and 68 in children ages 14 through 17 since Tuesday.

Known Utah cases since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 607,954.

Total known deaths here number 3,622. The deaths announced Wednesday were:

2 males, between 25-44, Salt Lake County residents, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

2 males, between 45-64, Davis County residents, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 15-24, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death (not a minor)

A male, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines

The Utah Department of Health reports 4,273,903 total vaccines administered, which is 19,764 more than Tuesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Tests and trends

UDoH reports 4,047,065 people tested, an increase of 10,920 people tested since yesterday. It reports 7,406,496 total tests. This is an increase of 22,128 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,416 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.4%.

There are 521 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total Utah hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,416.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah