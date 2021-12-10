Utah Dept. of Health reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,330 new cases in past day

UTAH, Dec. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department on Health Friday reported eight more documented COVID-19 deaths and 1,330 new cases since the last report, which was Thursday.

Of the new cases, 229 were in school children: 124 in children ages 5 through 10, 40 children ages 11 through 13, and 65 in children ages 14 through 17 since Thursday.

Known Utah cases since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 610,681.

Total known deaths here number 3,640. The deaths announced Friday were:

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Piute County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Three of these deaths occurred prior to Nov. 10, UDoH said.

Vaccines

The Utah Department of Health reports 4,310,671 total vaccines administered, which is 18,702 more than Thursday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Tests and trends

UDoH reports 4,064,589 people tested, an increase of 9,187 people tested since yesterday. It reports 7,442,116 total tests. This is an increase of 18,640 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,254 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.1%.

There are 536 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total Utah hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,542.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah