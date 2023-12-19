Utah Dept. of Health shares salmonella recall details on some cantaloupes, Quaker granola bars

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health is sharing information about two national recalls sparked by concerns over salmonella contamination.

The products involved are pre-cut and whole cantaloupe from certain sources, and Quaker Oats granola bars produced during a certain period.

Cantaloupe

“The Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has identified 11 people infected with salmonella who are connected to the nationwide outbreak involving pre-cut and whole cantaloupe,” the agency’s statement says. “The cases range in age from 2 to 83 years old. Five of those patients had to be hospitalized.

“Since mid-November, 302 people in 42 states have been infected. Of those, 129 had to be hospitalized, and 4 people in the U.S. died.”

Public health officials caution if against buying or consuming pre-cut cantaloupe, “and you don’t know which brand of cantaloupes were used, do not eat them,” the DHHS statement says. “Rinsing recalled cantaloupes does not make them safe to eat. If your cantaloupe is part of the recall or if you don’t know the brand, throw it out.”

Recalled brands include Malichita and Ruby whole cantaloupes, which may have a sticker marking the brands with the number “4050” and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique.”

Pre-cut fruit products made with recalled whole cantaloupes include:

Most people who become sick with salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps and recover without treatment in four to seven days, the statement says.

“The illnesses involved in this outbreak seem more severe and many patients across the country have been hospitalized,” said Delaney Moore, epidemiologist with DHHS. “Illness can last for up to a week or more and can be serious, especially for young children, pregnant women, older adults, and anyone who has a weakened immune system or other health condition.

“In severe cases, complications from salmonella infection can lead to bloodstream infections and even death. Anyone who recently consumed cantaloupe and has any concerning symptoms should contact a healthcare provider.”

Granola bars

On Friday, Quaker Oats recalled some granola bars and granola cereals out of concern that the foods could be contaminated with salmonella.

“There haven’t been any illnesses reported as a result of these products, but you’re asked to either throw them away (or) visit the recall website for more information and reimbursement,” the DHHS statement says.