Utah Dept. of Public Safety appoints new State Fire Marshal

UTAH, Jan. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Safety has appointed a new State Fire Marshal. Edward “Ted” Black has been appointed to replace recently retired Fire Marshal Coy Porter. Black has worked as a chief deputy in the Fire Marshal’s Office since May 2013. Before that, he worked 12 years as the fire marshal for the Weber Fire District. Prior to that, he served in various roles in the former Salt Lake County Fire Department (now Unified Fire Authority), including fire prevention engineer and deputy fire marshal.

The 27-member Fire Marshal’s Office was created in 1964 in accordance with the Utah State Fire Prevention Law, the agency’s statement says. The office identifies, develops, and promotes ways of protecting life and property from fire-related perils through direct action and coordination of Utah fire services.

It does this through: