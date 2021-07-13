Utah Dept. of Workforce Services names new chief of veterans’ services

UTAH, July 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Workforce Services has selected its new chief of veterans’ service.

Capt. Jean Philippe (“Phil”) Martial will assume the role next month, on Aug. 30. In his 19-year career in the U.S. Army, Martial has served as medical logistician, human resources

officer and currently as a Company Commander for the 76th Operational Base Command, says a statement released by Workforce Services.

“Capt. Martial brings valuable experience both as a serviceman and a proven leader who

understands the importance of helping veterans, military members and their spouses move

forward in their work during this time of economic recovery,” said Workforce Services

Executive Director Casey Cameron.

Martial has a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Argosy University and a

bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Utah.

As part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Martial logistically managed the

mobilization of 165 soldiers throughout multiple major cities in the western United States. The 76th Operational Response Command soldiers provided oversight of the construction of a 250-bed Army hospital in the Seattle area, the statement says.

“Martial’s experience leading a diverse, multigenerational staff of 240 soldiers, officers and civilians will play an important role in meeting the varied needs of Utah’s veterans ranging from young people in their early 20s to Vietnam-era veterans,” the statement says.

Martial said in the prepared statement that he welcomes the challenge.

“I look forward to joining the Department of Workforce Services and supporting their efforts to help Utah military veterans and their families,” he said. “I understand that veterans are often plagued with a number of issues ranging from homelessness, mental and behavioral health, employment issues, etc. My goal is to passionately advocate for them and bring their concerns to the table.”