Utah Dept. of Workforce Services to host remote ‘open house’ for blind, visually impaired

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Workforce Services’ Division of Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired is hosting its annual open house, this year remotely, through Zoom, on Thursday, March 3.

Staff will demonstrate what they teach their students in classes including braille, career readiness, home management, fiber arts, orientation and mobility, technology and woodshop, a statement on the event says.

“In Utah, individuals who are blind or visually impaired benefit from many services that empower these Utahns to thrive,” says a statement from Steve Winn, Director of the Utah Division of Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired (DSVCI).

“Thanks to many years of advocacy efforts and laws such as the Americans with Disabilities Act, there are a myriad of effective and practical resources available at no cost to the blind and visually impaired.”

During the open house, participants will take a virtual tour of DSBVI, hear from guest speakers, explore helpful services such as those from the Library for the Blind and learn about managing daily life using assistive technology. This virtual event is an opportunity for Utahns to learn more about the services available through DSVBI.

Learn more at jobs.utah.gov/usor/dsbvi. To join the Zoom event, go to zoomgov.com/j/1602819329.

The Thursday event lasts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The schedule is: