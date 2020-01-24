Utah Div. of Workforce Services: Job growth up 3.3% over 12-month period

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah state employment report for December, released on Friday, estimates that the state added 50,400 new jobs over the previous 12 months.

The Division of Workforce Services report, which tracked non-farm jobs, said that represents job growth of approximately 3.3%.

“Utah culminates 2019 with a resilient and convincing employment picture,” said Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services, in a prepared statement.

“The economy continues adding to multiple years of robust job creation. This dynamic has carried Utah to its lowest recorded unemployment rate. The job market is humming along at a feverish pace and is absorbing as much labor as possible.”

Utah’s private sector employment grew by 3.6% year-over with the addition of 46,700 positions, the report says.

The largest private sector employment increases were in Education and Health Services (12,400 jobs); Construction (9,700 jobs) and Professional and Business Services (7,500 jobs). The fastest employment growth occurred in Construction (9.5%); Education and Health Services (6.0%); and Leisure and Hospitality Services (3.8%), the report says.