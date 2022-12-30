Utah Division of Water Quality denies certification for canal project in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Water Quality has denied certification to the U.S. Magnesium Canal Continuation project due to “insufficient information,” the DWQ said in a statement released Thursday.

“After thorough review of the Section 401 Water Quality Certification request for the U.S. Magnesium Canal Continuation project in Tooele County, Utah, and after consideration of public comments received, the Director of the Division of Water Quality (DWQ) has made the decision to deny the certification due to insufficient information,” the released statement says.

“The director has determined that more information is needed to make a certifying decision, but the response and evaluation of the necessary additional information would extend beyond the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers established reasonable period of time and approved extension periods.”

The U.S. Magnesium website described the business as “a world leader in the production and management of primary magnesium through its active participation in all major aspects of the industry: technology, refining, electrolysis and recycling.”

The DWQ announcement said that based on the information submitted for the proposed project, “the director cannot determine whether the proposed discharge complies with applicable water quality requirements, including whether the discharge impairs the designated beneficial use of the water body, whether the discharge will cause an exceedance of water quality criteria, including narrative standards, or whether the discharge fails to meet antidegradation requirements.”

According to background information on the DWQ site, the project’s stated goal is to extend two intake canals in the Gilbert Bay of the Great Salt Lake to reach open water.

“The project proponent indicated the extension would maintain connectivity with the necessary source water for its evaporation facility. The proposed project would utilize hydraulic dredging to extend the canals. The existing P-0 Canal is 2.6 miles long and would be extended an additional 3.0 miles, with a 40-foot bottom width and maximum top width of 62 feet. The existing P-North Canal is 1.1 miles long and would be extended an additional 0.7 miles, with a 40-foot bottom width and maximum top width of 55 feet.”

According to the project proponent, the statement says, “dredged materials would be placed into the lakebed adjacent to the construction corridor in a manner that mimics existing conditions.”

The certification denial does not preclude U.S. Magnesium from submitting a new application, the announcement says.

“The director has requested U.S. Magnesium prepare and submit a Level II Antidegradation Review to address the concerns identified above for DWQ review and public participation if U.S. Magnesium chooses to submit a new application.”

More information on the project and process can be found here.