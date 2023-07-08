Utah DPS announces new deputy commissioner over EMS and school safety

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Safety has announced a new administrator to oversee its expanded responsibilities in EMS and school safety.

“This past legislative session, the Department of Public Safety received new assignments, some of which will require new divisions to be created, reads a Friday press release. “DPS Commissioner Jess L. Anderson determined that one of the ways to best address the growth in the department’s scope and responsibilities is to add an additional Deputy Commissioner who can provide leadership for these new specialties, the Bureau of Emergency Medical Services (BEMS) and our State Security Chief / School Safety program.

“Commissioner Anderson announced the promotion of Major Beau Mason as the new DPS Deputy Commissioner.”

Deputy Commissioner Mason has 19 years of experience within the ranks of DPS’s sworn staff. His previous leadership roles include serving as the commander of Operation Rio Grande, as Commissioner Anderson’s executive officer, and as a captain, lieutenant, and sergeant in Uintah County, Duchesne County, Salt Lake County, and at POST in basic training.

Deputy Commissioner Mason holds a Master’s Degree in Leadership from Grand Canyon University, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from SUU, the release said, along with several leadership courses throughout his career, including Northwestern Staff & Command, and the FBI Command College.

“Deputy Commissioner Mason is a proven leader within DPS, possessing a strong determination with a ‘can-do’ attitude, demonstrating consistent dedication to our work and mission, and holding himself accountable while leading teams and programs.”