Utah DPS identifies Grantsville man shot, killed by officer

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Safety has identified the man fatally shot by a Grantsville Police officer after the suspect reportedly charged officers with a knife.

The man killed was 42-year-old Rodney Logan Barton, of Grantsville.

The incident began on Wednesday, Aug. 25, after officers identified Barton as a suspect in an Internet Crimes Against Children case. An arrest warrant had been issued for Barton on Aug. 20.

“Officers attempted a traffic stop,” says a statement issued by the Grantsville Police Department. “After a brief pursuit, the suspect stopped. Once the vehicle stopped, the suspect charged the officers with a knife. An officer fired a weapon and struck the suspect.

“Officers and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures but the adult male subject sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.”

The case is being investigated by the Tooele County Attorney’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol and the Utah State Bureau of Investigation. The Grantsville Police statement said no additional details would be immediately released.

Gephardt Daily will provide more details as the case develops.