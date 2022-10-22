Utah DPS issues driver license scam alert

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — State police have issued a warning advising motorists they are investigating a new scam involving your driver license.

In a social media post titled “Scam Alert,” the Utah Department of Public Safety notes: “If you receive an email asking for you to click on a link to prevent getting your Utah Driver License terminated, it’s a scam.

“DO NOT click on any link provided because it wasn’t sent by DMV or DLD (Department of Motor Vehicles; Driver License Division). The screenshot below is an example of what the email looks like.

“The issue is currently being investigated.”