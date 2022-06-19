Utah DPS: Motorcyclist dead after leaving I-80, crashing; high winds may be a factor in accident

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, June 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist who was eastbound on Interstate 80 Sunday afternoon left the roadway and crashed, suffering fatal injuries.

The accident happened at about 1:13 p.m. near milepost 100, in Tooele County, close to the Salt Lake County border.

“For an unknown reason the motorcycle left the roadway and overturned. The rider of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries in the crash,” says a statement issued by the Utah Department of Public Safety and Utah Highway Patrol.

“Troopers are investigating strong winds as a possible factor in the crash. It is unknown if the rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.”

Shortly before the crash, the National Weather Service Salt Lake City office has issued a statement warning of high winds in parts of Tooele County.

After the motorcyclist’s crash, “there was a secondary crash involving two vehicles. Parties in the secondary crash received minor non life-threatening injuries,” the statement says.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.