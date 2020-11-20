Utah DPS offers fire safety tips for Thanksgiving

UTAH, Nov. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Safety is offering fire safety tips for Thanksgiving, which is just a week away.

A news release from the Utah DPS says Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, followed by Christmas Day, Christmas Eve, and the day before Thanksgiving.

In 2018, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 1,630 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving, the peak day for such fires.

Unattended cooking was by far the leading contributing factor in cooking fires and fire deaths, the news release said. Cooking equipment was involved in almost half of all reported home fires and home fire injuries, and it is the second leading cause of home fire deaths.

Top 10 safety tips