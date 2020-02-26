Utah DPS releases helmet cam of tactical flight officer during daring skier rescue

MAPLETON, Utah, Feb. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Department of Public Safety has released footage from a tactical flight officer’s helmet camera during the rescue of an injured skier.

A news release from Utah DPS said the incident occurred Wednesday, Feb. 19 in the mountains west of Mapleton at approximately 9:45 p.m.

The DPS helicopter was used to hoist the skier off the mountain, the news release said.

At the beginning of the 4 minute 17 second video, the helicopter is hovering above the skier, who is on the ground with another officer.

The skier, who is in a basket, is then hoisted up into the helicopter with the second officer.

The skier was then transported to an area hospital in critical condition.