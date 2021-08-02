Utah DPS releases more details after fatal collision in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Safety has released additional details on a multi-vehicle collision Monday outside of Heber City that killed one person and sent others to the hospital.

The incident happened at about 1:38 p.m. when a gray GMC pickup truck was traveling south on State Route 189 near 3000 South, the DPS statement says.

“For an unknown reason, the GMC pickup crossed the two-way center turn lane into the oncoming northbound traffic,” it says. “The GMC side-swiped a Ford pickup and then hit a Volvo SUV head on. The driver of the GMC pickup truck was pronounced dead on the scene.

“Five other persons were transported for non-life threatening injuries.”

Cpl. Michael Gordon, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily on Monday that one person, a child, was transported by medical helicopter, and the others were taken to local hospitals by ground ambulance.

SR-189 was closed temporarily for the investigation. Traffic was diverted through Midway and Charleston. SBI responded to assist with interviewing the witnesses.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released. Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.

The scene is about six blocks south of the site of a fiery crash on June 7, which involved four vehicles and killed three people, all women.